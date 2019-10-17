Pages from the past: A look back with Charlotte Buchanan: Pilot Club update

100 YEARS AGO,

OCTOBER 1919

OBIT; Thomas A. Warren died Sunday at his home South of Indianola in his 68th year. He was the oldest citizen of this part of the country. He came to Sunflower County 54 years ago. Most of his life was spent in and around Indianola. It is a safe assumption that he had as many real friends as any man in the community. He was the soul of honor and his word was his bond. At times, he was too good for his own good.

EDITORIAL NOTES FROM J. A. RICHARDSON: The charming woman is one that all men like, and no woman quite approves of her.

One of the saddest sights for a man in these days of 50 cent cotton is to see a good field of the fleecy staple being ruined by continuous rains.

50 YEARS AGO,

OCTOBER 1969

CLUB NEWS: The Civitan Club met in the private dining room of Weber’s Café. Mayor D. L. Cole was the speaker who gave what was termed a stockholders report regarding city finances.

INVERNESS NEWS BY MRS. ROBERT WARREN: The Inverness Rotary Club met Wednesday with Gene Lester, president, presiding.

The Lions Club met Thursday night with President Charles Ed Williams presiding.

Church School at the Methodist Church was held with Superintendent Bruce Brumfield presiding. The Junior Class with Mrs. J. W. Stowers, teacher, won the attendance banner.

25 YEARS AGO,

OCTOBER 1919

Indianola resident Annie Gee has been selected as one of seven chosen for Social Worker of the Year for the State of Mississippi.

CRIME NEWS: The second of the first two escapees from the new Sunflower County Jail has been captured in Greenwood according to Deputy John Henry Swift.

CLUB NEWS: The Pilot Club will sponsor a Bunko fundraiser for their civic projects. Members of the planning committee are Sylvia Stubbs, Mellany Evans, Paula Brocato and Barbara Adams.

COMMUNITY FUND NOTES: In 1962 Bill Gresham coined the term “Early Bird” for those who made advance contributions. In 1958 John Hough and Bill Gresham were co-chairman and Gresham was in charge of aerial bombs that exploded every time donations of $500 were totaled on Community Fund day. (information supplied by Lynn Baker from Chamber of Commerce scrapbooks 25 years ago.)

15 YEARS AGO,

OCTOBER 2004

New officers for the Indianola Academy Parent Teacher organization have been announced: Susan and David Allen, President; Lisa and Robert Sledge, Vice President; Kim and Bobby Maxey, Secretary; Patricia and John Rogers Brashier, Treasurer and Melissa and Robin Richardson, Teacher Liaison.

BIRTH ANNOUNCEMENT: Mr. and Mrs. Rod Veazey announce the birth of their daughter, Anna Gresham Veazey on October 12. The mother is the former Elizabeth Etheridge Gresham.

Planters Bank announced the October students of the month. Colette Davis is a senior at Gentry High School and is a Superintendent’s List scholar. She is an accomplished clarinet player and is a library assistant and plays on the tennis team. She is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Joseph Wilson.

John Thomas Robertson is a senior at the Indianola Academy where he maintains a 4.0 average. He is president of the Student Council and an Eagle Scout. He is the son of Mr. and Mrs. Jim Robertson.

PILOT CLUB

UPDATE:

Twenty-five years ago, the Pilot Club of Indianola was holding a Bunko party to raise money for their community service work. Sylvia Stubbs was one of those in charge of the planning.

She is still very active in Pilot Club and has served as president and in other leadership positions.

“We are still very active and have quite a few new members. Our younger members are very interested and are go-getters. Right now, we are taking orders for our Christmas greenery. We offer fresh garlands and wreaths and the prices range from $20.00 to $28.00.

“We will be taking orders through November 1 and would appreciate the support of the community so that we can continue our community service work which includes Indywood, the Friendship House, and Indianola Rehab,” Stubbs said.