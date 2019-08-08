Pages from the past: A look back with Charlotte Buchanan: Update on Elizabeth Belk

100 YEARS AGO,

AUGUST 1919

TO THE PEOPLE OF SUNFLOWER COUNTY: We are facing a crisis in our county schools. Unless relief comes, the term must be cut to four months and salaries reduced to where teachers will be forced to quit. The remedy lies in one source, a tax for school purposes only. Signed Wiley P. Sanders.

Mrs. India Lee Hogin gave a delightful dance at her home last Friday night.

CARD OF THANKS FROM J. M. FOREMAN

Permit me to thank each and every one of you for the splendid vote you gave me in my race for reelection as District Attorney.

CARD OF THANKS FROM MR. AND MRS. MAX GINSBERG:

We desire to express our sincere appreciation for the many kind deeds and thoughtful acts of our friends during the recent illness and death of our baby.

Lt. W. W. Gresham, W. R. French and Misses Ruth Chapman, Maurine Gresham and Willye Crosby spent Tuesday in Greenville.

50 YEARS AGO,

AUGUST 1969

Officers of the Indianola Volunteer Fire Department were elected last week, Buddy Sykes, Assistant Chief; Buck Sossbee, Secretary Treasurer; John C. Skelton, First Captain; and Evon Russell, Second Captain.

INVERNESS NEWS BY MRS. ROBERT WARREN: From the Rotary bulletin: Treat everyone with politeness, even those who are rude to you. Remember that you are courteous to others not because they are gentlemen, but because you are.

COUNTY AGENT’S REPORT BY CECIL BLACK: The rain we so sorely need has failed to materialize as of August 8th. Soybeans, cotton and pasture crops are deteriorating rapidly each day.

25 YEARS AGO,

AUGUST 1994

Willie Washington wanted to show the Mayor and Board of Aldermen the wheel of her Nissan truck that was damaged when she hit an open manhole on Sunflower Avenue. To prove her point, she rolled the wheel into the board room during Monday night’s meeting.

Sunflower County farmers are playing a waiting game with Mother Nature on the status of their crops for 1994. “We really won’t know the outcome until after the crops are harvested,” said Tommy Baird, County Agent.

Elizabeth Belk, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Dean Belk, has made the Dean’s Honor List at the University of Mississippi for the summer semester.

15 YEARS AGO,

AUGUST 2004

Melvin Joseph Lipnick died August 5th. He was the owner of Weinberg’s. At the time of his retirement, Weinberg’s was the oldest retail store in Indianola. He was a veteran of World War II and a member of the 42nd Rainbow Division. He received the Bronze Star, Presidential Citation, the Oak Cluster, and the Combat Infantryman’s Badge.

The Mississippi Department of Archives and History held a ceremony dedicating three historical markers commemorating the March 1965 firebombing of the Freedom School, the May 1st firebombing of Giles Store and the Irene Magruder home.

