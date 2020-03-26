Pages from the past: An update on Tom Humbarger

100 YEARS AGO, MARCH 1920

BUSINESS NEWS: the new store of W. J. Weinberg located at the end of Porter’s Bayou bridge will open for business this week. When you want to save some money, buy from Weinberg’s.

J. A. RICHARDSON, EDITOR: Cooperate with city officials by making Indianola a spotless town. The officer who arrests you for sweeping your trash from your store into the street is only doing his duty.

LOCAL NEWS: Dewitt Pittman, student at Mississippi College spent a few days at home before returning to his college studies.

50 YEARS AGO,

MARCH 1970

CAILE NEWS BY RUBY AYCOCK: W. O. Jones drove Mrs. Jones to Greenville Monday to join a group for a ten-day tour of the Holy Land. Upon her return, Creba will have lots to tell us. Just listen!

OBIT: Sam Labella died at his home Sunday morning. He retired from his restaurant several years ago. Honorary pallbearers were Robert Middleton, Dr. Joe Hull, J. M. Heathman, G. J. Bellipanni, Domino Bellipanni, Vince Bellipanni, Camelo Bianca, Cam Harrington, Joe Green, Joe Fratesi and W. I. Hollowell.

COLLEGE NEWS: Judith Kaye Hull, daughter of Dr. and Mrs. Arnold Hull will take office as the 1970-71 vice president of the Student Government Association at MSCW.

INDIANOLA ACADEMY SPORTS: The IA Girls Track team won the Pillow Academy Invitational meet. Members of the team are Jane Nerren, Forrest Ann Purcell, Nancy Allen, Louise Rogers, Joy Love, Linda Bell and Linda Burns.

AROUND THE TOWN BY MRS. YARBROUGH: Mr. and Mrs. M. G. Johnson and Marion spent the weekend in Jackson where Mr, Johnson attended a Masonic Lodge seminar.

25 YEARS AGO,

MARCH 1995

GENTRY HIGH SCHOOL NEWS: Katrina Hutchins, Senior at Gentry, has been awarded a $1,000 scholarship from Walmart Foundation. She plans to attend Xavier College in New Orleans.

LOCAL NEWS: The Mid-Delta Arts Association will present “Wait Until Dark”with Harold Manning directing. Cast members include Lacy Horton, Cameron Able, Paul Jaudon, John Johnson, Scott Lenoir, Kilby Allen, John Ammons, and Billy Williams.

BUSINESS NEWS: The building housing the Planters Bank automatic teller machine on Highway 82 has been removed. It has been replaced by the all new Planters Bank Branch.

15 YEARS AGO,

MARCH 2005

FEATURE: Tom Humbarger, 22 of Indianola, is pursuing his dreams of becoming a Hollywood star. He has already received roles in Elizabethtown and a made for TV movie “Elvis”.

CITY BOARD NEWS: Alderman Riley Rice spoke out against loud music and the juvenile curfew Monday night. “it’s time we quit talking about it and see some action,” Rice said.

GENTRY SPORTS: Curtis Lockett came in second in the mile run in the District championship meet.

UPDATE ON TOM HUMBARGER:

Tom Humbarger now lives in Greenwood and has a 4-year-old son. “In 2012, I decided to end my pursuit of acting and turned my attention to the business ownership side of the industry. I founded C77 holdings which successfully raised $4 million seed capital for Loop LLC. In 2016 this became Loop Media where I am currently an owner and director of national accounts.”