Pages From The Past is a weekly column prepared by Charlotte Buchanan.

100 YEARS AGO,

MARCH 1920

CRIME NEWS: Last night, thieves entered the Indianola Post Office, blowing the safe and securing about $200 in cash and all the postage stamps secured therein. So far, no arrests made.

LOCAL NEWS: Henry Boyer, one of our county’s best citizens made us a genial visit last Saturday and left $1.50 for his subscription.

EDITORIAL REMARK BY J. A. RICHARDSON: The ridiculously low bonds set by the U. S. Commissioner in Clarksdale for the Indianola Post Office robbery was a joke, when one considers the history of their many crimes.

LOCAL NEWS: Coy Anderson has been in Memphis the past few weeks. He returned Wednesday to resume his work at Anderson Drug Company.

50 YEARS AGO,

MARCH 1970

AD: Jessie says join the Easter Parade with shoes for the entire family from Lee’s Shoes on Front Street. (Writer’s note: Now Goldberg Shoes)

SUNFLOWER NEWS BY MARY ALICE WOFFORD: William Harold Manning was home over the weekend from Delta State University visiting his parents, Mr. and Mrs. Roy Manning.

CAILE NEWS BY RUBY AYCOCK: PFC Randolph Summerall has been wounded in action in Vietnam. The assault vehicle he was driving ran over a land mine. He wrote his parents, Mr. and Mr. Randolph Summerall, Sr. from the hospital and relayed that he wants to go back and help his buddies keep the freedom he was born with.

25 YEARS AGO,

MARCH 1995

COMMUNITY NEWS: Randy Randall, President of the Chamber of Commerce and Tim Timbs, chairman of this year’s B. B. King Festival have high expectations for this year’s event which will be held in Fletcher Park. ‘We are expecting a huge crowd of music lovers,” Randall said.

Dr. Lanny Prichard recently served as Doctor of the Day at the Mississippi Legislature. He was introduced by Representative Bill Richardson of Sunflower County.

SCHOOL NEWS: The Sunflower Elementary Third Grade taught by Daisy Johnson has been studying Native American History. Tawanna Harkin and Quarnisha Fletcher showed off their Indian Beads they made for the ET camera.

15 YEARS AGO,

MARCH 2005

FEEATURE’ An article by this writer on Alice Williams, retired postmaster at Moorhead detailed her expertise in stitchery and the kitchen. One recipe she shared was ideal for a make ahead dessert for Easter.

1 box of yellow cake mix, 1 large box of strawberry Jell-O, 1 large box of Jell-O instant pudding. 2 cups of milk, 2 large packages of frozen sliced strawberries, 1 large container of Cool Whip. Mix cake mix as directed and bake in a large baking pan as directed. When baked, take a fork and pierce the cake all over, mix Jell-O with 2 cups boiling water and pour over cake and let cool in refrigerator for 15 minutes, then pour strawberries and juice on top, mix the pudding with the milk and then blend in the pudding with the Cool Whip and spread over the cake. Place in refrigerator. Will keep for several days.

WILLIAM HAROLD MANNING WAS A STUDENT AT DELTA STATE WHEN HE VISITED HIS PARENTS IN SUNFLOWER 50 YEARS AGO. WHERE IS HE NOW?

After he finished college, William Harold Manning was a businessman in Indianola and served on the Indianola Board of Aldermen. He was very active in the Mid Delta Arts Association, now Brindley Theatre.

In 1998, he was called to the ministry and entered the Memphis Theological Seminary when he was 51. He completed his Master’s in 2003 and became an Ordained Methodist Minister when he was 58. The last church he served before retirement was the Picayune First United Methodist Church. He and his wife, Teresa Crawford Manning now live in Diamondhead and he serves a small church in Long Beach, Mississippi. He still writes a sermon each week and continues enjoying woodworking and gardening. The Mannings enjoy their three children and their spouses, plus eight grandchildren.