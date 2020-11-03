Pages from the past: Update on Roy Stubbs

100 YEARS AGO,

MARCH 1920

LOCAL NEWS: Indianola will certainly have a fine baseball team this year. Work is going on splendidly with the grounds organization, and the enlistment of players by J. M. Heathman and Charles Cargile.

NEWS FROM THE AGRICULTURAL HIGH SCHOOL: Professor Vandiver reports that the school has been very fortunate in confining the flu to a very few cases, He said that doctors have discouraged closing the school since not a single girl in the girls dormitory has been ill and only one boy in the boys dormitory and he has not been very sick.

BUSINESS NEWS: On account of the illness of Mr. Gilmer, the new store of Gilmer Grocery will not formally open on the 25th as announced. Watch these columns for a formal opening date which will be grander than previously planned.

50 YEARS AGO,

MARCH 1970

AROUND THE TOWN: Mrs. Gayden Smith was a recent visitor in Memphis, the guest of her daughter, Linda, who is a student in medical technology at the Methodist Hospital.

INVERNESS NEWS: Cadet Crosby Samuel Simmons, III, a freshman at Chamberlin Hunt Academy was recently named to the Principal’s List for the first semester.

CLUB NEWS: The Indianola Jaycees will hold their annual Easter Egg Hunt on March 29 at Idlewood Plantation. Buck Sosebee is president and Roy Stubbs is chairman of the hunt.

Chief cooks for the Lions Club Pancake Breakfast are Dave Rosenthal, Cab Callaway, Jerry Stevens, Jack Sessums, Burton Moore and Opie Little.

25 YEARS AGO,

MARCH 1995

INDIANOLA POLICE DEPARTMENT NEWS: For more than two hours Friday, the Indianola Police Department disposed of 11 sticks of dynamite which could have exploded at any minute. Police Chief Ken Winters called in Sgt. Lamar Frith of the Greenville Police Department who is an explosives expert to assist. The dynamite was found in the Progressive Auto and Tractor Parts Building by the new owner, Robert Shephard. The dynamite had been left by the previous owner.

GENTRY HIGH SPORTS: Gentry High bats are booming early in the 1995 season. They are 3/0 and have outscored their opponents 42 runs to 4 runs in the first 3 games. Tommy White, III led the Rams with three homeruns and Steve Hayes added a grand slam.

15 YEARS AGO,

MARCH 2005

COMMUNITY NEWS: The final girders were installed this week on the new 16.500 sq. ft. Bell Grove Baptist Church that will dominate the landscape just off B. B.B. King Road.

The Sunflower County Freedom Project will present “Thirty Years From Now”, the story of two girls, two families, and their struggles to desegregate public schools. Featured in the play will be Jacqueline Ward and Kymberlee Foster.

UPDATE ON ROY STUBBS: Fifty years ago, Roy Stubbs was chairman of the Easter Egg Hunt sponsored by the Indianola Jaycees. “Almost as soon as I came to Indianola with Mississippi Valley Gas Company, I was invited to join the Indianola Jaycees. Back then the Jaycees were also the volunteer fire department. I was fighting fires before I officially moved into a house. The Jaycees was a great organization and we were involved in many community service projects. At one time, we sponsored a Miss Sunflower County pageant. The Easter Egg hunt was always a success except the time it came a big storm and we had to cancel. We wanted children to enjoy the Easter Eggs, so we asked the Highway Patrol to deliver them to the Methodist Orphanage in Jackson,” he said.

Stubbs retired from Mississippi Valley Gas {now Atmos) 14 years ago He is an avid hunter, especially turkeys. He recently returned from a 12 day stay at Baptist East Hospital in Memphis for heart related problems. He is already getting in shape for turkey hunting and is walking several miles a day. “I really enjoy turkey hunting and have been on hunts in several states and Mexico as well as Mississippi. I have made great friends through turkey hunting, including the late Henry Milner from Durant who was well known for making turkey calls. He never sold them; he gave them to people that enjoyed the sport. He gave me some of his calls and I am trying to carry on his legacy by giving them to youngsters who are beginning to enjoy turkey hunting,” he said.

Stubbs and his wife Sylvia have one son, Rusty of Greenville, two granddaughters and one grandson, plus two little great grandsons. ‘Children are wonderful, grandchildren are treasures, but our two little great grandsons keep our lives active. I can’t wait to take them turkey hunting,” he concluded.