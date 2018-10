In today’s society everyone is going to need someone they can really trust and lean on from time to time. It may be physical needs, emotional needs, financial needs, spiritual needs, or it can be anything that requires someone just to talk to. It doesn’t matter what part of society you are from - everyone needs someone occasionally.

--- The content you're trying to view is available for Premium Content Subscribers only. Online subscription options are available and are complimentary to all existing print subscribers of The Enterprise-Tocsin. If you're an existing subscriber (print or digital) and already have your Username and Password, click here: http://enterprise-tocsin.com/user/login If you're an existing print subscriber and need to activate your online account, click here: http://enterprise-tocsin.com/existing-subscribers If you're not currently a subscriber, click here for more information about our affordable online subscription options: http://enterprise-tocsin.com/enterprise-tocsin