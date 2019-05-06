Christone "Kingfish" Ingram talks blues, new album with The E-T

Christone "Kingfish" Ingram talks blues, new album with The E-Teditor1
- 114 reads
Wed, 06/05/2019 - 12:36pm
Check out this interview The E-T's Recardo Thomaas did with newly-signed to Alligator Recrods Christone "Kingfish" Ingram.
