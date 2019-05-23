Beauty and the Beast patron tickets go on sale May 28, will debut June 20 at the Brindley

Don’t miss one of the hottest tickets for the summer, when Beauty and the Beast opens on Thursday, June 20 in Indianola.

Mid-Delta Arts patron’s tickets go on sale May 28.

Dr. Eddie Donahoe announced the cast for the Disney Classic this week. Belle-Claire Brindley, Beast-Taylor Skelton, Mrs. Potts-Amy Phillips, Cogsworth-Robert Sledge, Lumiere-Nick Larsen, understudy, John Nobile Bellipanni, Gaston-Brannon Walls, Maurice-Wallace Skelton, Madame De La Grande Bouche-Emily Shafer, Chip-Will Jenkins, Lefou-Jacob Hatfield, Babette-Rachel Thomas, Monsieur D’Arque-Martin Lessman and Old Woman/beautiful enchantress-Carolyn Kelley.

Rounding out the cast and chorus are townspeople/Gaston’s gang/wolves/ mansion servants: Emma Belton, Camille Branton, Houstin Danna, Callie Davis, Mary Kelley, Carolyn Kelley, Kathryn Ledbetter, Sallie Kate Ledbetter, Lucy Lessman, Anna Mitchell, Carley Moore, Conner Moore, Bella Morgan, Valerie Morgan, Meadow Smith and Susie Thomas.

Others in the cast as Villagers and Castle staff are: Richard Lessman, Audrey Jenkins, Erica Taylor Bailey Elmore, Kayla Braswell, Jacy Eldridge, Laurie Patterson and Beth Jenkins.

“The cast has been hard at work since January,” said Dr. Eddie, “and this show is going to be one of MDAA’s best.”

Your favorite songs from the Disney classic will come alive on the stage under the direction of Dr. John Weiss, musical director for Beauty and the Beast.

This show will warm your hearts and entertain children of all ages. Patron tickets can be picked up beginning Tuesday, May 28 at The Crown or online at the MDAA website, www.mid-deltaarts.org.

Tickets for the general public go on sale for the production on June 7.