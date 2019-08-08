Local Republicans turn out for primary

Most times in Mississippi’s local elections, the Democratic primaries draw more votes than Republican.

Although that was the case on Tuesday night in Sunflower County, the Republican party did have a showing. Here’s how some of the local elections turned out.

B.C. Hammond received 354 votes from his party to secure the nomination for District 13 Senator. He will face the winner of the Democratic runoff on Aug. 27.

Jerry Pate, who ran unopposed for the Republican nomination for Sheriff received 490 votes. He will face incumbent James Haywood in November.

In other statewide races, Republicans were split on Tate Reeves and Bill Waller Jr., giving Reeves 271 votes in the county to Waller’s 230. Robert Foster got 64 votes.

Reeves and Waller will faceoff again during the Aug. 27 runoff. Delbert Hosemann, who secured the nomination in the Lt. Governor’s race, got 462 votes to Shane Quick’s 48. He will face Democrat Jay Hughes in November.

Sam Britton and Michael Watson were vying for Hosemann’s Secretary of State seat. Britton got 264 votes, and Watson got 260.

Sunflower County picked Lynn Fitch in the Attorney General’s race, giving her 266 votes to Andy Taggart’s 172. Mark Baker was third with 112.

Former District 22 Senator Buck Clarke got 355 votes in the Republican State Treasury race, defeating David McRae.

Brent Bailey got 382 votes in the Central Public Service Commission race to Nic Lott’s 128 votes. Bailey will face former District 13 State Senator Willie Simmons in November.

In the Central Transportation Commissioner race, Butch Lee edged out Ricky Pennington Jr. 267-241.

In the District 22 race, Hayes Dent took down opponent Dwayne Self 134-19.