Some races decided after primary vote

There were a lot of impactful races statewide on Tuesday, but here’s a look at the most pertinent races in Sunflower County.

These results are unofficial and do not include affidavits or curbside votes.

It is worth noting that there were only 84 total affidavit votes in the county at the end of the night.

The following are contested races only.

Sheriff

James Haywood 3,253, 71%

Rogers Simpson 763, 16.7%

Tommy Boykin 535, 11.7%

Supervisor District 1

Glenn Donald 468, 51.4%

James Sample 441, 48.5%

Supervisor District 2

Riley Rice 433, 42%

Levi Ford Jr. 496, 48%

Dana Myrick Jr. 96, 9%

Supervisor District 3

Ben Gaston 399, 48.6%

Keith Spealman 239, 29%

Joseph Wilson Sr. 182, 22%

Supervisor District 4

Anthony Clark 754, 72.5%

James Burton 285, 27%

Supervisor District 5

Gloria Dickerson 545, 70.6%

Jack Griffin 227, 29%

Justice Court Judge, Northern District

Lester Williams 601, 28%

Lisa Bell 555, 26%

A. Washington Fields 414, 19%

Joshua Austin 295, 13%

Cynthia Sprouse 138, 6%

Constable Southern District

James Lee 1,238, 54%

Karen Farrow 1,043, 45%

Constable Northern District

Mike Myers 1,353, 61%

Thomas Townsend 634, 28%

Edward Dwight Lucas 229, 10%

County Attorney

Gwendolyn Jimison 2,498, 59.9%

Alsee McDaniel 1,658, 39.8%