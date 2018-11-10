More disputes among city leaders, this time over previous minutes and confusion over department heads

More disputes among city leaders, this time over previous minutes and confusion over department headsBy BY RECARDO THOMAS STAFF REPORTER,
The Indianola city aldermen were unable to come to a unanimous consensus with regard to approving the board’s minutes during Monday night’s session.
The lack of agreement stems from some apparent confusion over whether or not the city’s department heads were actually approved by the board.