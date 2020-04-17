Pages from the Past: Female Odd Couple announces cast

100 YEARS AGO,

APRIL 1920

OBIT: The untimely death of Mrs. Van Hatcher occurred at her home in Greenwood on April 1. It was a shock to our city where she had lived most of her life. She was the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. M. A. Wilson. She leaves her husband and three little boys, George, Van, Jr. and Jack. Her remains were brought to Indianola Thursday on the noon train. Services were held at the Methodist Church on Friday. Pallbearers were E. A. Tanner, M. A. Moore, W. M. Lockhart, Vernon Hardy, J. R. Key, John W. Johnson, W. M. Garrard and J. D. Roe.

LOCAL NEWS: The finest grocery in the state, Gilmer’s opened on April 15th. Music and giveaways were enjoyed throughout the day.

BIRTH ANNOUNCEMENT: Born to Mr. and Mrs. Forrest G. Cooper on Tuesday. April 6, a beautiful baby girl. Mother and baby are fine. (Writer’s note: The announcement doesn’t state the name of the baby girl)

50 YEARS AGO,

APRIL 1970

LOCAL NEWS: A morning program sparked by the appearance of renowned movie star Joan Crawford and the 1970 Maid of Cotton is expected to draw large crowds at the May meeting of Delta Council.

Miss Marilyn Hemphill was one of 12 young ladies selected from a field of 35 contestants as finalists in the Miss University pageant held at Ole Miss last Wednesday.

Aubrey Moore, known in Indianola as “Brew Moore”, son of Mr. and Mrs. M. A. Moore was recently featured in Downbeat Magazine. He recently completed an engagement in New York City.

Colonel W. W. Bill Gresham has assumed command of the Mississippi National Guard’s First Brigade with headquarters in Tupelo

25 YEARS AGO,

APRIL 1995

COMMUNITY NEWS; The 1995 Morris Lewis, Jr. Citizen of the Year Award was presented to James W. Corder, Jr. at the Indianola Chamber of Commerce banquet last Thursday. Corder, a lifelong citizen of Sunflower County was cited for his active involvement in the community as well as his positive contributions to its progress and his personal achievements in farming and as a public official.

GENTRY HIGH SCHOOL NEWS: Laronda Worship has been named Gentry High School’s Star Student.The program is sponsored by the Mississippi Economic Council. She selected Mrs. Louella Sanders McDaniel as her Star Teacher.

15 YEARS AGO,

APRIL 2005

LOCAL NEWS: The cast has been selected for the female version of The Odd Couple to be presented by Mid-Delta Arts Association. Martha Bishop will play Olive, the slob and Linda Hull Arant will play Florence, the compulsive neat freak

Victor Byas, Sr of Indianola has been named to the Board of Directors of Planters Bank and Trust Company.

