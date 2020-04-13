Pages From the Past: An update on Anne Hughes Porter

100 YEARS AGO,

APRIL 1920

Editorial BY J. A. RICHARDSON: If Greenville appreciated the trade she gets from Sunflower County, she would see that the roads were made passable between Indianola and Greenville.

AD BY INDIANOLA ICE AND COAL, D. COLOTTA, MANAGER: The Indianola Ice and Coal Company has a new plant which cost $30,000. This great expense makes it necessary for us to request CASH upon delivery. No exceptions, no credit to anyone.

LOST AND FOUND: A fountain pen belonging to Dr. Woodard. Finder please return to receive a reward.

LOCAL NEWS: Mr. and Mrs. Jim Heathman, Mr. and Mrs. Earl Hogin, Roe Martin, and Allen Cohn returned Monday from Detroit.

50 YEARS AGO,

APRIL 1970

CLUB CORNER: The home of Mrs., A. S. Shaffer was the setting for the Westside Homemakers Club last Wednesday. Hostesses were Mrs. Claude Narmour and Mrs. Wirt Dean.

The Civic League met at the Seymour Library Thursday. Hostesses were Mrs., Glenn Holloway, Mrs. Cadman Porter and Mrs. Jerry Stevens.

LOCAL NEWS: Mrs. Jeretha Kimble was honored with a reception in recognition of her 23 years’ service to the people of Sunflower County. Some who took part in the recognition celebration included Dr. David Matthews, Mrs. Julia Taylor, Mrs. Willa Smith, Cecil Black and Miss Christine Hollis.

INVERNESS NEWS BY MRS. ROBERT WARREN: Mr. and Mrs. Bobby Paxton and little daughter Rhonda were out of town over the weekend visiting Mrs. Paxton’s sister.

Kathy Anderson of Inverness, senior at Indianola Academy has won an all-expense paid trip to the International Science Fair in Baltimore, Maryland.

25 YEARS AGO,

APRIL 1995

Trent Barger has been named STAR student at Indianola Academy. He has selected Mrs. Susan Hutchinson as his STAR teacher.

FEATURE PHOTO: A captivating photo of Olivia Barrett, 5, and her sister Mary Clyde Barrett, 3, shows them playing hospital in an old hospital bed they found in their garage. Their friend, Rachael Ammons, assisted them by wheeling them around in a makeshift wheelchair which was really a wheelbarrow.

COLLEGE NEWS: Charisse Stratton, Indianola native and accomplished basketball player majoring in chemistry at Delta State University has been nominated for the “Winning for Life” scholarship sponsored by Entergy Corporation and the NCAA Foundation.

15 YEARS AGO,

APRIL 2005

CRIME NEWS BY DAVID RUSHING: For the second time this year the Indianola Police Department is cautioning citizens to be very careful what they leave in their vehicles. As of last night, 20 complaints of car break-ins had been reported,

LOCAL NEWS: Stephanie Winter, daughter of Ken Winter and Jackie Winter of Indianola, was named Miss Catfish of 2005 at the 29th annual World Catfish Festival in Belzoni.

MAURINE LIPNICK HONORED: Longtime Election Commissioner for Indianola received a key to the city from Mayor Arthur Marble and a proclamation for her service of 50 years to the city. Her fellow commissioner, Dr. David Matthews, was at her side when she received the honor.

50 YEARS AGO, ANNE HUGHES PORTER, WIFE OF COACH CADMAN PORTER AND PRINCIPAL OF INDIANOLA HIGH SCHOOL WAS HERSELF AN EDUCATOR IN INDIANOLA AND VERY ACTIVE IN COMMUNITY AFFAIRS SUCH AS THE CIVIC LEAGUE, WHERE IS SHE NOW?

After the Porters retired, they returned to the area where they had grown up. Anne is a native of Kosciusko and grew up in Sallis. Cadman Porter died in 2003, but Anne was not one to become a recluse. Her life continued with outstanding service to her community and church. She holds many offices with organizations and her church She jokingly said, “I think I may be the oldest or one of the oldest in the First Baptist Church in Kosciusko, but I am still the pianist for Sunday School.”

She was named the first historian for the First Baptist Church and was instrumental in getting the 697-page history of the church published. She is the author of a book called “A Place called Sallis.”

She has received many honors such as being named Citizen of the Year in 1995 by the Kosciusko-Attala Chamber of Commerce and the same year was selected Woman of the Year by the readership of the Star Herald. She was named Alumnus of the Year by Delta State University in 1991. She was Queen of the Kosciusko Junior Auxiliary Charity Ball and Grand Marshall of the Christmas Parade in 2019. She is very active in the DAR organization, both locally and state.

Porter has two children, Sheila Porter Howell and Glenn Porter. “I am also proud to say I am a grandmother and great-grandmother,” she concluded.