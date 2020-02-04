Pulling together in a time of crisis

If you pay attention to the media, there isn’t a day that goes by that we aren’t told of news affecting our society. In this period of time it happens to be the outbreak of the coronavirus. It is amazing how this disease has drastically changed our way of living for the next few weeks, months, etc. No one knows how long this pandemic is going to last.

This virus has brought the world to its knees, literally. Many schools and businesses are shut down and this has created a great number of employees being laid off their jobs. A lot of us are facing this situation with fear and panic.

Our greatest ally during this time, especially since we have been driven to our knees, is prayer. There have been times in the past that God has brought us through situations that we couldn’t handle on our own. He gives us strength, wisdom, and foresight to what needs to be done, but it is in His time frame, not ours. We need to lean on Him and trust Him to bring us through this time of uncertainty and fear.

Even though we are worried about the future, why should we be? Even though this is a time of difficulty for many, it has brought many people to work together. Even though this is an election year and our politicians are at each other with barbs and accusations, they are starting to work together to alleviate the problem. This is good for our country that people are working together.

As we are in this crisis mode our president, governors, mayors, and others have asked us to be very cautious about what we do and where we go. They have asked many of us to stay quarantined in our homes to prevent the spread of the virus. The younger generation has been asked to check on the elderly. Go shopping for them and bring them food. This virus is very contagious and can be deadly, especially to our older generation.

This virus, even though it is affecting some of our loved ones with sickness, has brought many families closer again. Maybe this will be a time when we slow down and recognize each other and friends and count them as blessings instead of just being there. Family units may come together as they once did. This may create an opportunity for them to sit down and eat at the same table and really enjoy each other’s company. They may actually talk among themselves and realize what they have been missing because of their lack of communication. Maybe we can put away our cell phones and electronic devices and listen to each other.

The parents will actually get more involved with what their children are doing in school since many of them are out of school and staying at home. Many parents keep up with the schoolwork their children are doing but many don’t. This could possibly improve the discipline of our children that the teachers often complain about.

Even though we are frightened about the future we need to remember that God is in charge. He tells us in Philippians 4:6-7; “Be anxious for nothing, but in everything by prayer and supplication, with thanksgiving, let your requests be made known to God; and the peace of God, which surpasses all understanding, will guard your hearts and minds through Christ Jesus.”

For those of us that know Jesus as our Lord and Savior know that this too will past. We oversee what our actions will be, but we know that God is in control. Let’s praise Him during this time and pray to Him that His will be done.