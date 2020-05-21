Remains positively identified as that of missing Indianola man

Thu, 05/21/2020

Sunflower County Coroner Heather Burton confirmed on Wednesday that the body found in an abandoned building over Mother’s Day weekend was that of Indianola resident David James Markham.

In a press release on Wednesday, Burton wrote, “The partially skeletonized remains found May 9, 2020, in an abandoned property at the corner of B.B. King Road and Mill Street in Indianola, have been positively identified as David James Markham.”

According to Burton, DNA test results positively confirmed what relatives had suspected since Markham was found on that Saturday; however, a definitive cause of death has not been announced. “The cause of death is still pending the ruling of the Mississippi State Medical Examiner’s Office,” she said.

Markham's brother, O.C. Markham along with their cousin, Billy Fairley made the discovery around 3:30 p.m. on May 9 and were certain that it was their missing relative.

Markham, 63, was reportedly last seen by a friend around midday on March 2 and was the subject of several searches with at least one involving a K-9 search team. Burton said, “The condition of the remains found are consistent with the date of death being on or shortly after March 2.”

His aunt had reported him missing on April 2 after not hearing from him for several weeks, which was apparently unusual.

“My prayers go out to the Markham family during their time of loss,” Burton said

