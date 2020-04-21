Step Outside: How to deal with fire ants

We all have that childhood memory of finding yourself standing in an ant bed and not realizing it until the first bite.

Since that first unnecessary attack we have grown older and wiser, or so we thought.

With recent rains these beds have surfaced, and many have started talking about how to control them. Over the years I have seen everything from pouring boiling water into a mound, scalping the grass to remove the mound, digging up a mound, and countless other methods.

All of those have one thing in common - they have removed some of the population but none of them have controlled the population.

To effectively control these pests, consider the following choices:

There are three scientifically effective ways to control fire ants on your property.

The most efficient and effective is by using baits. The best method of applying baits is to broadcast them instead of placing them around individual mounds.

The reason for a blanket method is to ensure that even the colonies that are just getting started underground are exposed.

For this method early spring is the best time to apply. For better results, do the same thing in mid-summer and in the fall. A common way to remember is to use baits on Easter, Independence Day, and Labor Day.

Keep in mind that baits will take up to 4 weeks to work. Mound treatments provide quicker results but only work on the mounds that are treated and could cause a colony to relocate in the weeks to come.

These mound treatments are available in dry and liquid formulations. Be careful not to disturb the mound prior to applying the treatment.

The last method to consider is a broadcast application of an insecticide such as permethrin or bifenthrin.

These product types come in liquid and granular forms.

However, this method is much more costly and time consuming than the others but also will control other insects that may be damaging your lawn such as chinch bugs or mole crickets.

Remember that now is the time to come up with a plan so that you and your family, including your pets, can enjoy the outside without the risk of these unfortunate encounters.

If you have the extra time and money you can use a combination of the three for optimum results.

Always read and follow label directions as there are several different options for baits and mound treatments. Ask your retailer or contact the Extension office to discuss your options.