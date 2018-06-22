Watch confrontation between Indianola city leaders after Thursday's board meeting

Indianola's city board meetings are known to erupt in commotion at times, but Thursday night's Board of Aldermen meeting got the most heated it has been in a while.

It all stems from the board making an error and not approving the docket prior to adjourning the meeting.

Several members insisted on calling the meeting back into session, but that appears to be illegal, after Mayor Steve Rosenthal explained this to the board, a verbal altercaation ensued.

