100 YEARS AGO, AUGUST 1920 EDITORIAL NOTE BY J. A. RICHARDSON: A progressive city like Indianola always has one or more young men who take the lead in a city’s development. The head of Gilmer Grocery, M. D. Gilmer is such a man, CRIME NEWS: Last week was a bad week for illegal whiskey makers in Sunflower County. Federal Agent Whitehead, Sheriff Cox and Deputy House raided eight stills...