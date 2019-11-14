Are you an on-surface cleaner?

As I was cleaning this morning, I found myself cleaning like my mom – behind the refrigerator, inside the oven, inside the microwave inside the cabinets, behind the couch, under the pillows on the couch, and inside drawers.

As I finished cleaning inside this and under that, I noticed that “stuff” was still everywhere although I know I had been cleaning for about two hours. Then, I realized that most of the cleaning I had done was “under the surface”- not visible to the eye. Then, I thought about something my mom would always say – “If you really want to know how clean a person is, move their appliances and look under the pillows on their couch.” She prides herself on NOT being an “on-surface” cleaner.

When I was a child, I used to clean my room by piling clothes under the bed and in the closet, not straightening up the sheets before pulling the comforter up, and making everything else look extra neat and pretty on the outside. My mom would come in and pull everything out and then say, “Now clean this room.” I’d be so mad, mumbling under my breath, but I’d clean it though…the right way. Lol

Hmmmmmm….

How often do we clean up the “outside” and ignore what’s under the surface?

Ladies, we’ve watched makeup tutorials and have mastered how to do the “perfect beats.” Guys, you go to your barber three times a week to get a fresh line and black paint. We browse Pinterest and come up with the perfect outfits. We post perfect selfies and every perfect moment on social media and forget that when we log off, we have a reality to face.

Starting today, I advise you to be like my mom and do some “under the surface” cleaning. What’s in your heart? What’s hoarding your space? Are you harboring unforgiveness? Are you broken? What is it about you that “needs cleaning” that’s not visible to the eye?

Take it to God with a sincere desire to want to be cleaned. He’ll cleanse you, but your first step is to stop pretending like everything is okay. GOD CAN’T HEAL WHAT YOU WON’T REVEAL and HE CAN’T HEAL THE PERSON YOU’RE PRETENDING TO BE. ❤