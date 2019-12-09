Boyd: Important to keep at your pace

This morning when I walked in the fitness center, the only available treadmill was beside this woman who appeared to have the treadmill on a speed of 12 and an incline of 12 as well.

She was getting it!!! I was hesitant about getting on the treadmill next to her because her speed and incline would put my speed of 3.5 and incline of 1 to shame....but I did anyway.

I started...and about a half mile in, I glanced over at her treadmill readings and she had burned nearly 500 calories while I burned 50.

I would have to walk five hours at my pace to get there. So I upped my speed to 4.5 and incline to 3.0....and picked up the pace.

Toward the end of my first mile, I glanced over at her readings and she was nearly at 700 calories...sooo I upped my speed and incline again...and about one minute later, I had to completely stop my treadmill because I was short of breath, felt like I was about to vomit and pass out...while she kept going...(Catch that)

My point?

So many times, in this walk of life, we try to “keep up” with others.

We see someone else start a business, then we want to start a business.

We see someone else buy a home, we want to buy a home.

We see someone else get married and have a baby, we pressure our boyfriends and girlfriends to marry and have babies.

We see someone else get a promotion, we want a promotion...when really we don’t know what they have done, how much they have prayed, or how much they have sacrificed to get to where they are.

Just like the woman next to me, I don’t know how long she has been working out to build her endurance.

All I wanted to do at that moment was KEEP UP...when I know I have been inconsistent and have a jacked up diet. (Catch that) We want God to give us the world when we have not sacrificed a town.

On this walk, it’s important to keep our eyes on our OWN walk and move at the pace God allows us to move.

When we take our eyes off our walk, we start comparing...which starts the slippery slope to an ungrateful, envious, and jealous heart.

Walk your own walk....at your own pace.

When you move ahead of God, His GRACE for that walk and for that time gets left behind as well....just like it left me this morning.

God has us where we are for a reason. Some are farther along than others...and some move faster while some move slower.

Wherever you are on your journey, TRUST IT...and keep moving...at the designated pace.