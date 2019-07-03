He healed them with His shadow

The Holy Spirit has been sent to lead and guide us into all truth (John 16:13).

I just think it is so awesome that the Holy Spirit is available to us all.

I mean think about it, you have instructions constantly flowing on a minute-by-minute basis of what you should be doing for your life!

How awesome is that? It is evident, based on scripture, that the Holy Spirit will lead and guide you into ALL truth, but what about those around you?

Did you know that the people around you can be affected by the Holy Spirit that dwells on the inside of you?

Yep, it's true!

I heard an awesome pastor by the name of Bill Johnson say, "whatever is on the inside of you will overshadow you!" in other words, whatever dwells within will come out.

Let's say that you are so aware of the Holy Spirit that dwells on the inside of you that you begin to exemplify this in your actions, your words, your character, and your lifestyle.

People are going to see this and recognize that there is something different about you.

But how can this affect the people around you?

Well, you have to realize the power that resides in the presence of the Holy Spirit.

Do you remember in Acts 5:15-16 where it talks about people lining up on the streets so Peter's shadow could fall upon them?

What was it that gave Peter's shadow the ability to heal people?

I believe that it was the presence of the Holy Spirit that rested upon Peter.

Peter was so aware of the Holy Spirit that dwelled on the inside of him, it created a physical presence around him and the people could sense this.

This is probably why they said, "if we could just get to the street so that his shadow can pass over us, we will be healed."

We have the ability to change the atmosphere around us where ever we go.

My question to you today is, are you aware of the Holy Spirit that dwells on the inside of you?

If the answer is no, you may want to take the opportunity to get to know a little more about the Holy Spirit.

If you’re interested, there is a book entitled, The Holy Spirit and His Gifts by Kenneth E. Hagin.

This is a wonderful resource for those of you who may want to dig a little deeper. Start changing the atmosphere around you by focusing more on the Holy Spirit that dwells within. God bless you!