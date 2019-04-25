How to practically apply the Word of God

The first thing we will discuss is the definition of practically applying the Word of God.

When one practically applies the word of God, this means that a person will go to the bible and locate a scripture or scriptures pertaining to the situation they are going through.

They will then study that scripture. Once the person gains an understanding of the scripture, they will then begin to apply it to their everyday life.

In order to gain the full understanding of the scripture, one might enlist the help of their Pastor or someone who they trust to be a mature Christian.

Once they have an understanding of the scripture, then it is time for application to occur.

For example, let's say that you are in need of a car.

You research and get an understanding of Philippians 4:19 which states that my God shall supply all of my needs according to his riches and glory by Christ Jesus. After you research and understand the scripture, you apply.

One way to practically apply is to include the scripture into your prayers, for example, you would say, “Father, I have need of a vehicle and I stand on your word in Philippians 4:19 for my vehicle in Jesus’ name, Amen.”

From that point on since you have prayed, you wouldn’t continue to pray for the same thing. Instead, you would thank Him for what has been done.

This is an act of you releasing your faith to show that you are trusting in what God’s word said.

You will be amazed at the wisdom, open doors, and even people that will begin to surface with a connection to your need.

God loves you and He wants you to know how to use His word in your life.

Read His word and apply it to your everyday life and experience heaven on earth. I am speaking from experience. God bless you!