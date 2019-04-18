Lawson: What comes with the deal?

Once, there was a gentleman who had longed to take a cruise.

He worked and saved his money until he was able to afford a cruise ticket!

Unfortunately, that was all he could afford but he was still happy!

The time came for him to board the cruise, so he packed his bags and some crackers so that he would have something to eat.

He got on the cruise and made it to his room.

It was a glorious experience. Every evening around dinner time, the man would come out and watch the people eat, wishing that he had enough money to partake.

On the last night of the cruise, the man headed out to see what the people were eating.

One of the employees on the ship had noticed that the man would never go in to eat, so he approached him and asked, “sir, is there something wrong with the food?

I’ve noticed you haven’t been eating during the cruise?”

The man responded, “No, there is nothing wrong, I just can’t afford to eat with everybody else.” The employee replied, “Sir, the food was included in the price of your ticket!”

How many people are walking around today who have accepted Jesus as their Lord and Savior, but have no idea as to what comes with the deal?

Just like the man in the story, there are a lot of people missing out on some amazing benefits!

This speaks to the importance of reading your Bible. It is the instructional manual for life.

If you have not decided to do so already, I encourage you to start reading more. This will increase your knowledge on what all comes with the awesome choice to make Jesus the head of your life. You will learn about many weapons that you have in your arsenal to defend against the enemy’s tricks and schemes. You will learn about power and authority that have been given to us. You will learn about the ability to discern and the ability to speak things into existence.

You will be amazed at what you can do and what has been promised to you.

So, if you are interested, carve some time out of your day and start building an intimate relationship with God through His word. God bless you!