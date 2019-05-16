Lawson: Reading and understanding scripture

A conversation between a pastor and one of his flock

PERSON: Man, I really need to change my life around but it is so hard, especially since I became born again. Let me try reading this Bible......

Bible: 1 Corinthians 5:6-7Amplified Bible (AMP)

6 [About the condition of your church] your boasting is not good [indeed, it is most unseemly and entirely out of place]. Do you not know that [just] a little leaven will ferment the whole lump [of dough]?

7 Purge (clean out) the old leaven that you may be fresh (new) dough, still uncontaminated [as you are], for Christ, our Passover [Lamb], has been sacrificed.

PERSON: Why are they talking about dough? (Calling friend who is a Pastor)

Pastor: Hello, how are you?

PERSON: I'm ok, but I have a question about something in the Bible.

Pastor: Ok, what is your question?

PERSON: What in the world is 1 Corinthians 5:6-7 talking about? Why are they mentioning dough? (Pastor explains the verse of scriptures)

PERSON: Wow, ok thanks.

Pastor: Anytime!

PERSON: So basically this is telling me that if I keep some of my old habits, even though I am born again, eventually, those old habits that I still practice will consume me entirely. OOOOOh, so that must be why it says to purge the old leaven or old habits so that I may be fresh (new) but then it says, as I am?

But wait, why would it say as I am as if I am already new?

Wait a minute, I get it, the reason it is saying as I am is because my nature was made brand new when I was born again but physically and mentally, I am still doing the same old things so once I change my mind, I will change my actions, and once I change my actions, they will line up with my new spirit, hence becoming new as I already am......wow, this Bible reading really works.......I think I will read some more!