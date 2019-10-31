Pages from the past: A look back with Charlotte Buchanan: Update on Bill McGuire

100 YEARS AGO,

OCTOBER 1919

Front page news: The stockholders of the Merchants and Planters Gin voted to issue additional stock and to build another cotton gin in Indianola at the cost of $50,000

SCHOOL NEWS: Frank Hough Superintendent of Indianola School announced the honor roll for the first term. Students must maintain an average of 90 in class work, with no department mark below 90 with no absences or tardy slips. Listed are Rebecca Gresham, Virginia Early, Pauline Early, Willie Fletcher, Alma McCord, Margaret Klingman, Frances Early, and Ruby Kaplan.

50 YEARS AGO,

OCTOBER 1969

Scout news: Ghosts and Goblins invaded the Legion Hut when Cub Scout Pack 41 held a Halloween Costume Party. Winners were Sammy Harper for Den 1, Paul Sparks for Den 2, David Weeks for Den 3, David Hancock for Den 4 and Steve Weeks Weblo.

FRONT PAGE NEWS: Celian H. Lewis has been named President of the Lewis Grocer Company and Sunflower Food Stores which are headquartered in Indianola. The announcement came from his brother, Morris Lewis, Jr. who is Chairman of the Board.

INDIANOLA HIGH SCHOOL NEWS: The Indianola Indian Player of the Week is number 26, Paul Ervin who is a 148-pound offensive wingback and defensive halfback. Coach McGuire said that in last week’s game Paul caught four passes, made one interception, blocked well on offense and did an outstanding job on defense.

25 YEARS AGO,

OCTOBER 1994

FROM AN AD: Bill McGuire, State Farm Agent: “Trust me for all your life insurance needs. Like a good neighbor, State Farm is there”.

FRONT PAGE NEWS: Doug Russell of Moorhead was elected Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Sunflower County Economic Development District. Marlene Murphy of Doddsville was named vice-chairman.

RETIREMENT NEWS: David Jenkins, ASCS District Director will retire on November 3 after three decades with the United States Department of Agriculture.

FROM A PHOTO: Indianola’s population increased by 12 last week when a dozen emus, large birds that resemble ostriches came to live in a pen on Marie Road Extended.

SCOUTING NEWS: Scoutmaster John Ammons, Troop 41, received the National Merit Award for Scouting from Scott Lenoir, Troop Committee Chairman. The honor is granted by the Boy Scouts of America and the National Eagle Scout Association.

15 YEARS AGO,

OCTOBER 2004

GENTRY HIGH SCHOOL NEWS: Cheerleaders for the 2004-2005 season are Annie Washington, Shaundreka Elmore, Monica Brooks, Sahara Johnson, Labriana Golden, Chantel Taylor, Ashley Farmer, Ivory Moore, and Latonya Smith. Sponsor is Nevonnica Hayes.

CRIME NEWS: A south Indianola woman reported to the Police Department that her boyfriend broke into her home when she was not there.

She said that he took a bottle of hot sauce and sprinkled it all over her bed and on her clothing in her closet.

UPDATE ON BILL MCGUIRE

Bill McGuire’s name appears frequently on the sports pages and later on in a weekly advertisement for State Farm in back issues of the ET. McGuire, one of the best known and respected names in high school sports in the Delta came to Indianola in 1965. “I accepted a position as Assistant Coach to Bobby Stacy at Indianola High School and then served as head football coach. Great years, even though my first year we probably lost one more game than we won. In 1970 I became the football coach for Indianola Academy and had great players and a wonderful faculty.

I was there for four seasons and enjoyed nice success. I then coached at Greenville Christian and then concluded my coaching and educational career at Washington School, McGuire said.

In 1982 McGuire became the State Farm agent for Indianola and opened an office on Highway 82 where Andy Daniels is located now “I was there for 13 years and then was offered a management position in Florence, Alabama I still live in Florence and have a condo at Old Waverly in West Point. I enjoy playing golf and am an ardent supporter of Mississippi State sports,” he said.

McGuire played football at Mississippi State and has been inducted into the High School Coaches Hall of Fame by the Mississippi Association of Independent Schools.