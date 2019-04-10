Sinning is like rain; It just keeps coming

Going back into my archives I pulled up a story that had slipped my memory for many years. Someone had sent me an email about a young child traveling with his mother down the interstate. It was raining at a steady pace and the windshield wipers were working great moving the rain away.

This mom took her child to church regularly and talked to him frequently about the Lord. She was amazed at how much the young child remembered about his Sunday School lessons and her talks with him.

During their drive the young child said to his mom, “The rain hitting our windshield is the same as sin hitting our lives. It just keeps coming but the wipers are acting just like God does and wipes away the sin as quickly as it comes when we ask Him to!”

What a great analogy this young man used. Even though we think of the rain as a refreshing drink to replenish the much-needed moisture for the earth this young man thought of it in a different way that particular day. As the rain was hitting their car, they were safe because the wipers were taking away the water and they were able to see what was in front of them.

Our daily lives are much the same way. We are being bombarded by different things every day. Even though we may know the Lord personally, we can be caught off guard and be drawn in by the world if we allow this to happen. For those that don’t know the Lord personally will be more open to worldly things because they don’t have the guidance from above.

We need to remember what Jesus told us in Matthew 7:24-25; “Therefore everyone who hears these words of mine and puts them into practice is like a wise man who built his house on a rock. The rain came down, the streams rose, and the winds blew and beat against that house; yet it did not fall, because it had its foundation on the rock.” (NIV)

As this mom had done for her child, it is my hope that all of us as parents take our children to church with us and not just send them by themselves. Church is for everyone and we as parents need to be able to distinguish between the churches of the world and the churches that are Biblical based and taught. We need to talk with our young people and lead them in the direction that the Lord wants them to go because if we don’t, they are going to follow someone, and it may not be in the right direction.

Just as this young child was watching the water on the windshield being swept away by the wipers, he understood that Jesus is our Heavenly Father and protects us from sin when we keep our eyes on Him. Most earthly parents try to lead their children in the correct path to succeed on earth and be productive Christians; however, they can’t watch them all the time, but God can.

We need to heed what the Bible tells us in Proverbs 22:6; “Train a child in the way he should go, and when he is old, he will not turn from it.”