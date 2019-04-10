Homecoming time for IA: Colonels hope to snap two-game losing streak against Benton

Homecoming time for IA: Colonels hope to snap two-game losing streak against BentonBy PAUL PUTNAM SPORTS WRITER,
Fri, 10/04/2019
For the Indianola Academy football team, there are multiple tasks to be accomplished this Friday night.
Included in that to-do list is snapping a two game losing streak, evening their District 2-3A record to a 2-2 mark, and providing a victory over Benton Academy to the Homecoming night being celebrated on Legion Field.