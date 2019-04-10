Homecoming time for IA: Colonels hope to snap two-game losing streak against Benton

By PAUL PUTNAM SPORTS WRITER,
Fri, 10/04/2019 - 12:50pm

For the Indianola Academy football team, there are multiple tasks to be accomplished this Friday night.

Included in that to-do list is snapping a two game losing streak, evening their District 2-3A record to a 2-2 mark, and providing a victory over Benton Academy to the Homecoming night being celebrated on Legion Field.

 
 
---
The content you're trying to view is available for Premium Content Subscribers only. Online subscription options are available and are complimentary to all existing print subscribers of The Enterprise-Tocsin. 
 
If you're an existing subscriber (print or digital) and already have your Username and Password, click here: http://enterprise-tocsin.com/user/login
 
If you're an existing print subscriber and need to activate your online account, click here: http://enterprise-tocsin.com/existing-subscribers
 
If you're not currently a subscriber, click here for more information about our affordable online subscription options: http://enterprise-tocsin.com/enterprise-tocsin

Sports

Homecoming time for IA: Colonels hope to snap two-game losing streak against Benton
For the Indianola Academy football team, there are multiple tasks to be accomplished this Friday... READ MORE

Obituaries

Jimmy Ross Hunt
Services for Jimmy Ross Hunt, of Parchman, will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday at Ruleville Baptist... READ MORE

Breaking News

Districts 13 and 22 changes in effect for primaries
The redrawn lines for Districts 13 and 22 will be in effect for tomorrow’s primary elections. 

Copyright 207 • The Enterprise-Tocsin
114 Main St. • Indianola, MS 38751 • (662) 887-2222

Emmerich Newspapers proudly serve the following Mississippi communities:

ACKERMAN • CARROLLTON • CHARLESTON • CLARKSDALE • COLUMBIA • EUPORA • FOREST • GREENVILLE • GREENWOOD • HATTIESBURG • JACKSON • KOSCIUSKO • INDIANOLA • LOUISVILLE • MAGEE • MENDENHALL • McCOMB • NEWTON • PETAL • QUITMAN • WINONA • YAZOO CITY

As well as: DUMAS, Ark. • TALLULAH, La. • FRANKLINTON, La.

For more information on how to extend your advertising message to these communities, click here.