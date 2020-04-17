Some people are toxic, but God will help you blossom

This morning as I was watering my flowers, I noticed that one rose had drooped.

I removed it IMMEDIATELY (CATCH THAT) because in the past, I have noticed that when a flower dies or starts to droop, the one that’s the closest to it (CATCH THAT) follows suit....and then eventually, the entire bouquet follows as well. You know, like a domino effect!

You may know where I am going with this...

Toxicity is toxic...well, duh right?

I do not think it is by accident that we are quarantined. Away from family that’s not immediate, away from friends, away from coworkers, away from basically everything and everyone. Because I am a believer and know that God is intentional and purposeful, we are where we are for a reason.

Read this well....

Some of you were around people (like this rose) daily - Negative Nancy and Nardo, Messy Mary and Mark, Dream-Killing Donna and David, Faithless Felicia and Frank.... and God saw that you were on the verge of drooping and dying too.

Because the toxins from the person/people closest to you were about to bleed over into your life, you were about to follow suit!!

But God said NO!!!!!!! You shall live!!!!!

You will keep being positive and not engaging in the town’s gossip!

You will keep working toward your goals!

You will keep declaring the promises of God over your life!

You will keep on keeping on!!!!

God had to pull you away from “that rose” so that you could continue to blossom and thrive!!!!

Thank God for this quarantine!! Your life depended on it...LITERALLY!!!!