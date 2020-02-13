I went to the doctor this morning.

When I left the doctor, I stopped by Walgreens to pick up my medicine.

As I was standing in line awaiting my turn with two people in front of me and me being the last, I looked to my left and saw that they had the single bottles of Dasani water on sale.

My favorite brand. (Catch that.)

I stepped out of line to see if I wanted to grab a couple, realizing that it really wasn’t a sale after all (catch that) and when I walked to get back in my line, one more person had gotten in line. So now I had three people in front of me.

Could I argue that she had broken line? Nope, especially being that I was the last person in line. That made my wait time at least 15 minutes longer. (catch that.) We all know how sllooooowwwww Walgreens is.

Here’s where I’m going with this....

When God has called you to a position, stay in your position. When the enemy wants to distract you and get you off the path God has put you on, he does it with things and people you LIKE.

Check this. The enemy will never tempt you with what or who you don’t like; he knows what your desires are. Then, when you allow those distractions to get you out of your position, you see that those things and people really were not worth it after all.

Listen, stay the course. Stay in your position. Every time, you leave your position, you are only hurting yourself and making THE WAIT even longer.

If you’re in your position, stay there. Be encouraged. God has a perfectly great reason why you are where you are.

If you have gotten out of position, get back to where you were called. Just don’t allow the enemy to “get you” again. Yes, THE WAIT has gotten a little longer, but it’ll all be worth it in the end.

"There is not an elevator to success; you have to take the stairs."- Author Unknown